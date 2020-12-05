Nigeria: Former Defence Minister Domkat Bali Dies at 80

Mr Bali rose through the ranks, with a distinguished military career, attaining the peak office of the Chief of Defence Staff.

A Former Minister of Defence, Domkat Bali, is dead.

He died at the age of 80.

Mr Bali, an army general, was until his death the Ponzhi Tarok in Plateau State. He served as the minister of defence and member of the Supreme Military Council of 1984-1985.

He was also a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council of 1985-1990.

He joined the Nigerian Army in 1961 and is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurs.

President Muhammadu Buhari through his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the president condoled with Esther Bali, wife of the deceased and other family members of the family, on Friday.

The statement also recalled how the late Mr Bali rose through the ranks, with a distinguished military career, attaining the peak office of the Chief of Defence Staff.

It said Mr Buhari believed that the records of bravery and patriotism of Mr Bali would continue to inspire young military officers, while the foundation he laid in all the commands he headed would always be remembered.

The president also constituted a delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, to visit the family of the late Mr Bali, and condole with the government and people of the state over the loss, it added.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, via a statement by his Director of Press & Public, Makut Macham, said the passing of the Mr Bali, is a great loss to the country considering the fact that he was one of the highly decorated officers who served the nation meritoriously in various capacities and proved his worth.

He said, "Gen. Bali was focused and committed to the peace and progress of Nigeria and Plateau State in particular where he contributed immensely to addressing the security challenges in the State, always deploying his wealth of knowledge and advising various administrations. Indeed, Plateau State has lost an icon."

He also said that Mr Bali, who answered the call or his people to serve as the Ponzhi Tarok, many years after his retirement from the military, demonstrated so much interest in the welfare of the Taroh nation and did his best to project and protect their interests.

Mr Lalong also condoled the deceased widow, Mrs Bali, his children, the Taroh nation and the entire State.