Nigeria: U.S. Removes Visa Fees for Nigerian Citizens

E.Burrows/Deutsche Welle
A Nigerian passport (file photo).
5 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

United States government has removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens seeking visa to the United States.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of foreign affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, said in a statement that the eliminated reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens is with effect from December 3, 2020.

He said the positive development is in line with the removal of excess visa application, processing and biometric fees for United States citizens applying for Nigerian visas by the Nigerian Government.

"Prospective Nigerian travellers to the United States are hereby advised to visit: www.travel.state.gov for details," the statement read.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian government reduced its visa fees for Americans travelling to Nigeria a day after the United States announced increases in its visa fees for Nigerians as a way of retaliating Nigeria's high fees.

According to the U.S. State Department, the visa fees were increased after 18 months of consultation with the Nigerian government, to make its visa fees for Americans proportional failed.

Nigerians whose American visas have been approved had paid extra fees ranging from $80 to $110 (N28,800 to N39,600), depending on the type of visa being applied for, the State Department said.

Nigeria has now reduced the visa fees for Americans traveling to Nigeria from $180 to $150.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.