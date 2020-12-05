Southern Africa: High Court Judge Stays Journalist Chin'ono's Trial

5 December 2020
Media Institute of Southern Africa (Windhoek)
press release

High Court judge Justice Happious Zhou on 4 December 2020 stayed proceedings of the trial of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono which was set to commence on 7 December 2020 on charges of inciting violence pending the determination of his review application.

The trial which had been set for 7, 8 and 9 December 2020 will therefore not proceed as scheduled following Justice Zhou's order after hearing an urgent chamber application filed by his lawyers.

The judge also directed the Registrar of the High Court to set down for hearing of arguments on the review application on 15 December 2020.

Chin'ono is on bail on charges of incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence.

Read the original article on MISA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Media Institute of Southern Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MISA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.