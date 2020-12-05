Rwanda: Kagame to Speak at Extraordinary African Union Summits

President Kagame will this weekend (December 5, 6) be attending and participating in the 13th and 14th Extraordinary Sessions of the Assembly of the African Union (AU).

The 13th Extraordinary AU Summit kicked off this Saturday morning, mainly looking to finalize the instruments of the African Continental Free Trade Area so that trading under the agreement may commence on January 1 next year.

President Kagame will make a statement during a closed session stressing the importance of AfCFTA to Africa's integration and prosperity agenda after an opening ceremony that will feature statements by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa who is also the Chairperson of the AU, Moussa Faki Mahamat the Chairperson of the AU Commission, and Wamkele Mene the Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat.

Along with other heads of state and government, Kagame will also deliver remarks at the 14th Extraordinary AU Summit scheduled for Sunday December 6.

The event is dedicated to the AU's 50th anniversary declaration on Silencing the Guns in Africa, which is also the theme of the year 2020. A minute of silence will be observed in memory of fallen AU peacekeepers and victims of violence in Africa.