Kenya: I Want to Retire Peacefully in Nakuru, Says CJ Maraga

Chief justice David Maraga is looking forward to a cool and peaceful retirement in Nakuru county where he started his practice.

On Friday, Justice Maraga whose term is coming to an end in January, indicated his willingness to facilitate a smooth transition of office to his successor.

He pointed out that he will be proceeding on terminal leave starting Friday next week before coming back in January to hand over the office.

"I am retiring very soon. I will be taking my terminal leave next Friday and come back January to hand over before I come back to Nakuru to rest in my home," said Justice Maraga.

The CJ started his law practice in Nakuru county where he was appointed a judge of the Nakuru High Court before relocating to Nairobi after 25 years of practice.

He later rose through the ranks to be appointed the President of the Supreme Court becoming the second Chief justice during the new constitutional dispensation.

Speaking during the launch of the new ultra-modern court complex in Nakuru the CJ indicated that he will also be retiring from active legal service.

This is the last public event that Justice Maraga will be presided over during his term as the Chief Justice of Kenya before his retirement.

He thanked the people of Nakuru and the Kenyans at large for the support that they gave him during his four years tenure. On Friday the CJ passionately spoke on the need for the review of the sexual offence act which he said was unfair to the boy child.

He expressed concerns that the law tended to punish on the teenage boys who are accused of defilement yet the girl child is let to go scot free.

Serious challenges

"We have serious challenges with sexual offense Act. Both boys and girls are our children but I have a problem with the case where teenage boy is punished for defilement for having a sexual act with a teenage girl," said Justice Maraga.

He however, he held no reservations for adults being punished severely for defiling young children.

The CJ however, said the Judiciary has gone through a lot of transformation where services have been improved and the justice system made efficient.

He noted that infrastructure has improved over the few years through Word Bank funding. The building in Nakuru is the fourth to be launched after Nanyuki, isiolo and Kakamega.

Justice Maraga said the objective of having a court in every county is almost being realised. A total of 27 projects were initiated during his tenure and are nearing completion.

The new building in Nakuru was constructed at a cost of about Sh 347 million. The building consists of eight 8 court rooms and 12 chambers, advocate lounge, magistrates and judges lounge, lactating room for young mothers among other features.

The ceremony was attended by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, officials of the Rift Valley Law Society of Kenya, the Office of the Director of Public prosecution, the President of the Court of Appeal Justice William Ouko among other dignitaries.

RVLSK president John Ochang said the building will be a great boost to the justice system in the region. He called on the government to support the judiciary through sufficient funding to improve and modernise its services.

"As LSK branch we want to challenge the government to ensure that the judiciary is properly funded so that it can efficiently serve the public,"