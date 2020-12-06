Tanzania: Australian Volunteers Pledge to Sustain Missions in Tanzania

THE Australian Volunteers Programme has vowed to remain committed in supporting its partner organisations in Tanzania.

The Programme, which is framed by and contributes to Australia's Aid Policy and Foreign Policy White Paper, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), on Saturday pledged to continue supporting its partner organisations through Remote Volunteering and Impact Fund, which among other things, provides eligible partner organisations access to a small grant that will help them and their communities respond to and recover from the impacts of Covid-19.

"Australian volunteers contribute unique experiences, networks and ideas to their volunteer assignments and communities in which they live and work and this is something we've vowed to continue doing," explained Mr Musa Naroro, an Australian Volunteers Programme Country Programme Manager yesterday ahead of International Volunteer Day which is celebrated today.

Mr Naroro expounded that through its missions in Tanzania, the Programme had allowed volunteers to complete a short-term remote assignment, supporting partner organisations from Australia.

According to Mr Naroro, three Australians so far have undertaken remote assignments with organisations in the country and more will join in the coming months.

He further noted that skilled Australian volunteers had been contributing to development in Tanzania since 1964 where the volunteers had supported more than 50 local organisations during this time, including education, agriculture and health sectors and in women's empowerment.

"Volunteers come from all sorts of sectors, all across Australia and apply for roles that match their professional skills," he added.

The Australian Volunteers Programme matches a broad range of skilled Australians with partner organisations in the Indo-Pacific region to support them to achieve their own development goals.

It seeks, over the next five years, to support its partners to achieve their own development goals, promote professional and personal growth in its volunteers and increase the appreciation of the value of volunteering in Australia and overseas.