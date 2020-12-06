Tanzania: Govt Needs Support of All Zanzibaris - Mwinyi

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi has said the government of Zanzibar needs support from every individual and prayers to enable it to deliver and meet public expectations.

He said although his government was determined to transform the country and people's lives, support from all citizens and as well as prayers were of profound importance.

Dr Mwinyi said this while greeting Muslims after joining worshipers during Friday prayers at Masjid Istiqama Shangani in Zanzibar City.

He has already started addressing the challenges he was talking about a few days ago. He said reforms would definitely make the majority happy while the minority who were benefiting from people's problem wouldn't like them.

"I need your prayers so that I may fulfil my commitment to serving the people of Zanzibar. I asked to be your President just for one purpose which is to serve you," he said.

Dr Mwinyi expressed his gratitude for concluding the general election peacefully as he continued asking people to maintain peace and harmony in the country. He stressed that Zanzibar would be developed by all and not by the government alone.

The President used the opportunity to urge all people in the government, the private sector, farmers, fishermen and others that each had a role to play for national development.

"For my part, I will ensure the CCM Election Manifesto and the promises I made during campaign rallies are implemented, including two main things - maintaining peace and accountability in the government."