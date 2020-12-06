Nigeria: 2023 - APC, ADC to Merge in Adamawa

6 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) have announced plans to merge in Adamawa ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The parties said this would enable them to wrest power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Speaking at a meeting between the two parties on Saturday in Yola, Prof. Tahir Mamman, of APC and Chairman, North East Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convection Planning Committee, said the mandate was to resolve all grievances within the party for success.

He said that it was high time they joined hands and resources to take over the governorship position from the PDP.

"You all knew that we were together in power in 2015 and in the end, we broke up which resulted in our failure during the 2019 general elections in the state.

"If we merge, definitely we will succeed since all the stakeholders will contribute to ensuring that the party is successful come 2023," he said.

Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, State Chairman of the APC, said the party would soon begin membership registration and urged its supporters to register.

"We all know who we are; we should forgive one another and work together toward our success in 2023," he said.

Alhaji Yahaya Hammanjulde, State Chairman, ADC thanked the APC for understanding the previous mistakes.

He thanked the party supporters for their patience, understanding and urged them to continue for more success.

In his remarks, Sen. Abdul-Aziz Nyako, 2019 ADC Gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa, commended the efforts and commitment of all stakeholders which led to the dialogue between the two parties.

He urged ADC supporters to pray for the best out of the merger before the party would make its final position known to the APC in a few days.

