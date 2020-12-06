Nigeria: Anglican Faults Fuel Price Hike, Demands Review

Gombe — The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Gombe Diocese, yesterday faulted the decision of the federal government to increase pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS), saying it would make life more difficult for the masses.

The church, however, commended governments at all levels for steps taken collectively to combat security in the country. It expressed this concern in a statement issued at the end of its seventh Synod held at St. Peter Anglican Church, Bolari, Gombe.

In the statement by the Bishop of Gombe Diocese, Rev. Cletus Tambari, the church said despite the security measures put in place by Government, there were reported cases of kidnappings, banditry, terrorism, armed robbery and other security breaches in the country.

The bishop said that the recent end SARS protest was an eye opener and signal that the masses possess ultimate power over the elected.

It condemned the hike in fuel price, saying the increment "is a continuous injury to the damage COVID-19 pandemic has caused to the citizen's financial standing."

It lamented the high cost of living and the recent declaration of the federal government that Nigeria has entered the second session and called on the government to re-strategize on how to pull the country out of recession.

It also called on the federal government "to ensure that any palliative scheme or empowerment programme such as trader's money, COVID-19 palliative, National Youth Investment Fund, N-Power, among others, initiated to minimise the harsh economic effects on the citizens should not be frustrated by saboteurs, administrative bottlenecks, lopsidedness and favouritism towards a section of the country in the distribution and sharing of these incentives."

The church, also, applauded the administration of Inuwa Yahaya for sustained efforts in providing security in Gombe State.

It also commended other programmes such as the 3G (Afforestation) programme, development in the education sector and construction of roads across the state.

It called for a meticulous balance and equality during political appointments across the state as any colouration of political and religious favouritism would be a recipe for crisis.

The theme for this synod, "By love serves one another", also directed Christians to make Jesus Christ their epitome of love.

It said Jesus Christ left His throne and came "to die for the redemption of mankind out of the deep love for us. He suffered, He was mocked, beaten and nailed to cross for the sins he never committed. He did this out of His great affection, no one has ever shown this to mankind."