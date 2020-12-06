Nigeria: Robbers Raid Benin Market, Shoot Three

6 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adibe Emenyonu

Benin City — A group of armed robbers yesterday attacked New Benin market, Oredo Local Government Area (LGA), Edo State, shooting repeatedly into the air.

Consequently, three persons were killed during the raid that lasted for about 30 minutes.

According to eyewitness, the robbers had on arrival swooped on traders and market women and dispossessed them of cash and other valuables. Several shops and trading points were robbed and looted in the ever busy commercial area. Most traders, whose shops were located along Mission road in the market, were not spared even as market women and roadside traders scampered for safety during the melee.

The heavily armed men who stormed the area in a commando style had opened fire to scare the people as they had a field day to operate in the area unchallenged.

However, some traders, who braved the tensed situation in conjunction with the police, gave the robbers a hot chase.

The fleeing robbers sensing further danger opened fire on anybody on sight and killed two persons on the spot and left several others with injuries.

A middle-aged girl, who was also shot on the spot, was said to be on a danger list at an undisclosed hospital as at the time of this report.

The hoodlums were said to have escaped through the New Lagos road end of the market.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state Mr Chidi Nwabuzor could not be reached for comment as he refused to answer calls.

