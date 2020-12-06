Nigeria: Voter Apathy Trails Lagos Bye-Elections

5 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

There is a high level of voter apathy as voters did not turn up at many polling units.

The Lagos East senatorial district and Kosofe II Constituency bye-elections have witnessed a high level of voter apathy as voters did not turn up at many polling units.

The elections started late in many polling units across the five local government areas of Lagos East senatorial district as officials and election materials did not arrive at pulling units at the time election was to start.

"People are not coming out to vote. People are angry, they are tired," a party agent at a polling unit said.

Many polling units visited by PREMIUM TIMES had no voters in sight. Some INEC officials put their heads on their desk sleeping, while others were chatting with party agents to while away time.

Meanwhile, businesses remain open in the local governments areas where the elections are ongoing. Small markets in Ikorodu, Ketu, Kosofe and Ojota also have traders going on with their daily business.

The indifference of voters also spread to motorists with vehicules moving despite the restriction announced by the police.

"It has never been this bad, our people are not coming out at all. It shows that the people are really tired of the government," a party agent at a polling unit at Ishawo-Agric said.

At PU 33, Ward 5 Owutu, Ipakodo, Ikorodu Local government, only four votes had been recorded out of 720 registered voters as of 1:24 p.m.

Similarly, at PU 8,Ward 1, Isle-Ikorodu local government, less than 10 voters had voted out of 1,073 registered voters as of 11:30 a.m.

Babatunde Gbadamosi, the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attributed the low voter turn out to poor voter education

"Fairly, there has not been enough vote education, there are not a lot people out here. But all in all, so far it seems to be a little calm," he told journalists after voting at polling unit 14, Isele 1, Ikorodu local government.

Another public official who voted in the election said because it is a bye-election and not a general election, it was excepted that the turnout would be lower.

Some Lagos residents however attributed the turnout in the elections to the bad situation of the country.

"I have voters card, but I'm not planning to vote. With all the things happening in this country, where is the encouragement to vote?," a Lagosian, Ibrahim Oladokun, said.

Hours into the end of election, INEC officials and observers were still hoping that more voters would come to the polling units.

