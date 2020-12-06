Zimbabwe: Robbers Pounce on Opposition Leader's House

3 December 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

NINE gunmen stormed a house in Rusape belonging to South Africa-based Zimbabwean opposition politician Herbert Chamuka, beating up female tenets and threateing to rape them before making good their escape with household goods worth US$12 000.

The incident took place on Saturday night.

Chamuka confirmed the development in an interview from his South Africa base, saying he suspects the brutal attack was politically motivated.

"It looks like this is more than just a robbery case. This could be the work of my political rivals in or outside the party. It has been reported to police," he said.

"My tenants called me to say nine people came and harassed then totting guns and locking them up in a room and threating to kill them if they shouted. They also took phones from the women that stay at my house. The men had the women's hands tied and kept on kicking them, throwing threats that they would kill them," Chamuka said.

"They sped off in a truck and the tenants fortunately managed took the registration number which they took to police," he added.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident and said investigations were currently underway.

"I can confirm that we received an armed robbery report in Rusape. The incident took place on Saturday night. Investigations are currently underway and we appeal to all those with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward," he said.

