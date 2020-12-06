Nigeria: Lagos East Senatorial By-Election - APC's Abiru Wins in Epe

6 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

Tokunbo Abiru, Lagos East All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, has won the Lagos East senatorial by-election in Epe Local Government Area.

Prof. Elijah Oyeyemi, INEC collation officer in Epe, said that Abiru won with a wide margin of 22,213 out of the total votes cast of 24,678.

He said the total accredited voters was 24,736 while the total registered voters was 147,074.

The INEC official said valid votes was 24,296, while voided votes was 382.

There were 19 registered voting areas in Epe LGA.

The Lagos East senatorial election was held in five local government areas, comprising Somolu, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Epe and Ibeju-Lekki.

However, the overall result would be announced at INEC Senatorial Collation Centre in Somolu.

