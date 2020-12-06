Zimbabwe: Country Records 10 More Covid-19 Deaths

Covid-19 has claimed 10 more lives in Zimbabwe, pushing the overall death toll to 291 since the pandemic broke out in the country in March.

Of the deaths, nine were reported by Harare Province retrospectively while one new death was reported by Bulawayo.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in a daily update released this evening.

The deaths come at a time when Zimbabwe is recording a surge in new Covid-19 cases, which hit 667 this week alone.

Today, 70 new cases were recorded, compared to 123 reported yesterday.

Today, 1 577 PCR tests done, implying a positivity rate of 4,4 percent.

Of the new cases reported today, 50 were local transmissions while 20 were returnees from South Africa.

Encouragingly, 46 new recoveries were reported, leaving the national recovery rate at 81,4 percent while active cases shot up to 1 482 today.

As of December 5, Zimbabwe has now recorded 10 617 cases 8 844 recoveries and 291 deaths.