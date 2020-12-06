Nigeria: APC Wins Big in Lagos East Senatorial Election

The senatorial seat became vacant following the death of the former occupant, Bayo Oshinowo, earlier this year.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured an overwhelming victory in Saturday's senatorial bye-election in Lagos East district.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the bye-election was conducted on Saturday in the five local governments in the district and witnessed low voter turnout and late arrival of election materials.

The APC and its candidate, ex-banker Tokubo Abiru, have been declared the winner in each of the five local governments in the area.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, came a distant second in each of the five local governments.

The final collation of the result was still being done at the INEC collation centre at the time of this report with Mr Abiru set to be formally declared the winner.

See the detailed results of each local government below

RESULTS BY LGA

Ibeju -Lekki LGA

Electoral Officer: Dr Khalid Olajide Adekoya ( Unilag)

AA : 16

AAC: 17

ADC: 42

ADP: 65

APC: 16336

APM: 12

LP: 07

NNPP: 05

NRM: 07

PDP: 937

SDP: 11

YPP: 109

Registered voters: 109,731

Accredited voters: 17903

Valid votes: 17564

Rejected votes: 272

Total votes cast: 17836

RESULTS BY LGA

Kosofe LGA

Electoral Officer: Prof Samuel Olabaniyi ( Unilag)

AA : 23

AAC: 80

ADC: 71

ADP: 74

APC: 13,723

APM: 106

LP: 13

NNPP: 22

NRM: 8

PDP: 2661

SDP: 09

YPP: 27

Registered voters: 362596

Accredited voters: 17457

Valid votes: 16817

Rejected votes: 426

Total votes cast: 17,243

RESULTS BY LGA

Epe LGA

Electoral Officer: Dr Elijah Oyeyemi ( Unilag)

AA : 13

AAC: 25

ADC: 70

ADP: 89

APC: 22,213

APM: 22

LP: 04

NNPP: 01

NRM: 05

PDP: 1,826

SDP: 02

YPP: 26

Registered voters: 147,074

Accredited voters: 24,736

Valid votes: 24,296

Rejected votes: 382

Total votes cast: 24,678

Two PUs cancelled due to faulty card reader.

The affected PUs are PU 3 (Votes 92)

PU 22( Votes 213)

RESULTS BY LGA

Shomolu LGA

Electoral Officer: Dr Odutola Odukoya( Unilag)

AA : 26

AAC: 42

ADC: 86

ADP: 140

APC: 17,728

APM: 31

LP: 25

NNPP: 13

NRM: 14

PDP: 2, 067

SDP: 7

YPP: 29

Registered voters: 307,066

Accredited voters: 20761

Valid votes: 20,208

Rejected votes: 474

Total votes cast: 20,682

RESULTS BY LGA

Ikorodu LGA

Electoral Officer: Dr Andrew Akala ( Unilag)

AA : 18

AAC: 84

ADC: 107

ADP: 167

APC: 19204

APM: 31

LP: 09

NNPP: 11

NRM: 31

PDP: 3,766

SDP: 06

YPP: 17

Registered voters: 33,5206

Accredited voters: 24,037

Valid votes: 23,451

Rejected votes: 515

Total votes cast: 23,966