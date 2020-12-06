South Africa: Police Recover a Stolen Vehicle At the Border Hidden in a Truck, Suspect Sought

6 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Nelspruit — The police have launched a manhunt for a suspect following the recovery of a stolen bakkie at the Lebombo Port of Entry. The incident, which was captured on a video which is going viral on the social media platforms, occurred in the afternoon of yesterday, Saturday 05 December 2020. It is believed that the driver was intending to cross the border to Mozambique with the stolen car.

According to reports, the police at the border were busy with their duties when they noticed a suspicious white One Turner Truck with Mozambican registration number plate fully loaded with traditional brooms. The members became concerned and were convinced that there might be something sinister about the truck. The driver was not available and members got information that he had gone to SARS offices to complete certain documents required when crossing the border with goods.

Members then went to look for him at SARS offices but they could not find him and they began searching the truck. Whilst removing the traditional brooms, they (police) discovered a white Ford Ranger with false registration number plate. Upon further probe, police found that the vehicle was reported stolen at a garage in Sandton (Gauteng) on 30 November 2020.

In the meantime, anyone with information that can assist police in the investigation should call 013 793 7382 / 013 793 7321 or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP which can be downloaded to any smartphone. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

