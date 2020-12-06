Kenya: DCI Rescues 2 Minors Stolen From Nairobi, House Girl Was Trafficking Them to Uganda

6 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Two minors stolen from Nairobi on Saturday have been rescued by police at the Busia border while being trafficked to Uganda.

The minors aged 8 and 4 had been stolen by a house girl who had been left to take care of them in Buru Buru estate when their parents travelled to Meru for a funeral.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the house girl was tracked and and traced to Busia where she was found travelling in a bus with two minors to Busia.

"Coordinated efforts between Buru Buru's detectives and their counterparts at Busia border led to the interception of the suspect with the minors," Kinoti said.

The house girl was identified as Scovia Namataka aged 32, who will face charges on Monday.

Authorities believe she is working with other people, locally and in Uganda where she was taking the minors.

Kinoti said detectives have launched an investigation of child trafficking with the aim of getting all the other suspects involved in the syndicate.

