Egypt: Al Ahly Wins Egypt Cup to Complete Historical Treble

6 December 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Egyptian giants Al Ahly capped a remarkable season by winning the 2019-20 Egypt Cup title on Saturday (5 December 2020), to complete a historical treble, having won the 2019-20 Egyptian Premier League and the 2019-20 Total CAF Champions League titles before.

Al Ahly defeated Talaea El Geish 3-2 on penalties after 1-1 draw in extra time at the Alexandria based Borg El Arab Stadium to extend their record winning their 37th Egypt Cup title, ten more than arch-rivals Zamalek.

Mahmoud Abdel Moneam "Kahraba" came from the bench to give Al Ahly the lead after 65 minutes, but for Nasser Mansy to equalize for the army side El Geish two minutes into injury time. There were no more goals in the extra time, as the game headed to penalties which smiled to Pitso Mosimane's men.

As he did many times this season, Al Ahly skipper and goalkeeper Mohamed Elshennawy was his side's hero, saving Mansy's kick from the spot, while Khaled Setouhy and Hussein Elsayed efforts rebounded from the woodwork, while Islam Mohareb and Mostafa Gamal scored for the army club that was playing their first ever Egypt Cup final. Ayman Ashraf and Mohamed Magdy "Afsha" (whose 86th minute goal handed Al Ahly win over Zamalek in the CAF Champions League final last weekend) missed for Al Ahly, while Ali Maaloul, Amr El Soleya and new recruit Badr Benoun scored for the Red Devils.

It was Al Ahly's first Cup glory since 2017, while completing their 15th domestic League and Cup double. It's also the club's second League, Cup and CAF Champions League treble after 2005-06.

The Red Devils now shift their attention to the new 2020-21 Egyptian Premier League season, set to kick off next weekend.

Read the original article on CAF.

Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

