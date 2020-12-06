Nigeria: Updated - It's Official: APC Floors PDP, Others in Lagos East Senatorial Election

The final result of the election was announced at the INEC collation centre Sunday morning.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured an overwhelming victory in Saturday's senatorial bye-election in Lagos East district.

The final result of the election was announced Sunday morning at the INEC collation centre by Ademola Oremosun, the INEC Returning Officer and professor at the University of Lagos.

The APC and its candidate, ex-banker Tokubo Abiru, polled 89,204 votes to win the election. His closest challenger was the Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 11,257 votes.

The senatorial seat became vacant following the death of the former occupant, Bayo Oshinowo, earlier this year.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the bye-election was conducted on Saturday in the five local governments in the district: Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Kosofe, Somolu and Ikorodu. The election witnessed low voter turnout and late arrival of election materials in most of the 71 wards, 1,928 polling units and 188 voting points in the district.

Out of the 1,168,790 registered voters in Lagos East Senatorial District announced by INEC, only 104,921 were accredited with 104,405 votes cast. Of the total votes cast, 102,336 were valid votes while 2,069 were rejected votes.

The APC was declared the winner in each of the five local governments in the area.

Below is the final election result:

Epe

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

APC: 22,213

PDP: 1,826

Ibeju Lekki

APC: 16,336

PDP: 937

Shomolu

APC: 17,728

PDP: 2,067

Ikorodu

APC: 19,204

PDP: 3,766

Kosofe

APC: 13, 723

PDP: 2661

Total

APC: 89,204

PDP: 11,257