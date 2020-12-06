Nigeria: By-Election - APC Wins Dass State Constituency in Bauchi

6 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The by-election into the Dass constituency followed the killing of Musa Baraza of the APC.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bala Lukshi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the just-concluded state assembly by-election into Dass constituency of Bauchi state.

Ahmed Mohammed, a professor and the returning officer, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, announced the results in Dass on Sunday.

He said that the APC candidate of polled 12,299 while Lawal Wundi of the PDP scored 11,062 votes.

He said the total registered voters across the 10 existing electoral wards in the area was 58,112, while the electoral officers accredited 24,546 for the polls.

He said further that the number of total votes cast was 24,376 and total number of valid votes was 24,020 with rejected votes being 356.

He commended the security agencies and all stakeholders who participated before, during and after the elections for their maturity and understanding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than eight registered political parties participated in the election.

The parties included the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Others were the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

NAN reports that the by-election into the Dass constituency was sequel to the death of the former member Musa Baraza (APC), who was killed by on Aug. 13, by gunmen.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia
Nigeria's Inspector General Goes After Police in Brutality Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.