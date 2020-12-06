Malawi: It's a Princess - Maseko Ngonis 'Very Excited'

A princess has born among the Maseko Ngoni clan, a heir apparent to the current chief.

The Maseko Ngoni Heritage Trust has made the announcement in a statement.

The princess has been named Her Royal Highness Nkosazana Thokozile Sarina Gomani.

She is the first born to Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V and Inkosikazi Rishaladza Khanyisa Gomani.

The little royal princess was born in the early hours of Saturday at Sheaffer Hospital in Blantyre.

In a statement signed by the secretary of Maseko Ngoni Heritage Trust, Kandi Padambo, princess Nkosazana Thokozile Sarina Gomani weighs 4.6kgs.

Both mother and daughter are in perfect health.

Inkosi Gomani is said to be thrilled with the "little bundle of joy."