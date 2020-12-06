Malawi: Major Hospital Runs Without Mortuary

Nompendulo Ngubane/GroundUp
(file photo).
5 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A major hospital in Chikwawa is running without a mortuary for two years now.

Authorities at Catholic run St. Montfort Hospital of Chikwawa Diocese have since asked for financial assistance to fix the problem with the mortuary.

The current mortuary was damaged two years ago rendering the facility with no place to keep dead bodies.

Director of Social Services for Chikwawa Diocese Mathews Semba said the situation is worrisome as the hospital, which serves a population of about 180 people, has no functional mortuary to keep and take care of the dead and this forces personnel to dispatch bodies back to their villages soon after the death occurs.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia
Nigeria's Inspector General Goes After Police in Brutality Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.