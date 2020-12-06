Tanzania Opposition ACT-Wazalendo Finally Agrees to Join Zanzibar's Unity Government

Dar es Salaam — ACT-Wazalendo on Sunday finally agreed to be part of Zanzibar's Government of National Unity (GNU), ending days of uncertainty and dilly-dallying on the opposition party's part.

The party's Central Committee (CC) convened in Dar es Salaam to discuss the country's political situation, including the GNU, nearly 40 days after the October 28 General Election.

ACT-Wazalendo secretary-general Ado Shaibu told a news conference that the CC had carefully considered the political situation in Zanzibar, and decided to put voters' interests first.

"The CC has unanimously resolved to allow members of the House of Representatives, Members of Parliament, and councillors to represent the party and voters.

"The CC has also directed the leadership committee to propose the name of a party member, who will serve as Zanzibar's First Vice President," Mr Shaibu said.

He added that the party's resolution was based on the views of its leaders, members, as well as the political situation in Zanzibar and Tanzania in general.