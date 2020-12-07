Zimbabwe: ZBC Journalist Janet Munyaka Succumbs to Covid-19

XVETERAN journalist and ZBC's Diplomatic Correspondent, Janet Munyaka, has died. She was 48.

Munyaka died Saturday evening at Harare's St Anne's hospital where has had been admitted since last week battling Covid-19.

She is survived by husband Jackson and four children.

Said ZBC Acting CEO Ms Halliet Rushwaya; "This is a great loss to us at ZBC and to the media fraternity.

"Janet was a veteran journalist and a friend to many in the industry. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time. may her soul Rest in Peace."

Munyaka joined the ZBC in 2000 as production assistant in the news department after studying Mass Communication at the Harare Polytechnic College.

She then rose through the ranks from production assistant to municipal correspondent, health correspondent before being promoted to Diplomatic Correspondent, taking over from the late Judith Makwanya.

Munyaka then due to have graduated with a Masters Degree in International Relations at the University of Zimbabwe last Friday but missed the ceremony after being hospitalised.

"The ZBC Board, Management and staff extend our deepest condolences to Janet's husband, their four children and family at this very difficult time," the public broadcaster said in a statement.

"Janet was a dedicated and professional journalist who was loved and respected by peers in the media industry.

"She was friend to many at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and was always ready to help and support to those that needed it. She will be sorely missed."