Nigeria: Presidency Welcomes Bye-Election Results, Says "We Won't Fail the Nation"

6 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Shehu says Presidency is pleased with the outcome of the election results

The presidency said results coming from the states of the long list of bye-elections show definitely that the governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), remains the chosen party of Nigerians.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He said: "We do not take this confidence of the people for granted and we will not fail them.

"Nigerians who appreciate the efforts of the administration in making life better for all citizens, especially under an economy facing the severest test from the global Coronavirus pandemic will not be disappointed.

"We thank them immensely for their trust in the party and government.

"We equally thank the Interim Management Committee of the party under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe, and the Progressive Governors Forum under Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State.

"We also thank all our governors, parliamentarians, state, local government and ward level APC chapters and the entire ranks of the membership for this brave and impressionable performance."

While congratulating the successful candidates, Mr Shehu said "President Muhammadu Buhari in particular, is very pleased with the election outcomes."

The presidential aide quoted the president to have urged the party to uphold the spirit of "hard work, unity, progress, cooperation that form the bedrock of these victories."

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved.

