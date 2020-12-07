Nigeria: Buhari Pleased With Outcomes of Bye-Elections, Says Presidency

6 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend in Abuja said he was pleased with the outcomes of various bye-elections held in different parts of the country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said results from the polls showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remained the choice of the people adding that they will not be disappointed.

The statement which added that the people would not be taken for granted, thanked the Interim Management Committee of APC led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, party leaders and representatives for what it described as their impressionable performance.

The statement read: "Results coming from the states of the long list of bye-elections show definitely that our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), remains the chosen party of Nigerians.

"We do not take this confidence of the people for granted and we will not fail them.

"Nigerians who appreciate the efforts of the administration in making life better for all citizens, especially under an economy facing the severest test from the global Coronavirus pandemic will not be disappointed.

"We thank them immensely for their trust in the party and government. We equally thank the Interim Management Committee of the party under the capable leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State, the Progressive Governors Forum under Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, all our governors, parliamentarians, state, local government and ward level APC chapters and the entire ranks of the membership for this brave and impressionable performance.

"While congratulating the successful candidates, President Muhammadu Buhari in particular, is very pleased with the election outcomes and urges the party to uphold the spirit of hard work, unity, progress, cooperation that forms the bedrock of these victories."

Like this:

Like Loading...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.