Nigeria: Buhari Pleased With Outcomes of Bye-Elections, Says Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend in Abuja said he was pleased with the outcomes of various bye-elections held in different parts of the country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said results from the polls showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remained the choice of the people adding that they will not be disappointed.

The statement which added that the people would not be taken for granted, thanked the Interim Management Committee of APC led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, party leaders and representatives for what it described as their impressionable performance.

The statement read: "Results coming from the states of the long list of bye-elections show definitely that our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), remains the chosen party of Nigerians.

"We do not take this confidence of the people for granted and we will not fail them.

"Nigerians who appreciate the efforts of the administration in making life better for all citizens, especially under an economy facing the severest test from the global Coronavirus pandemic will not be disappointed.

"We thank them immensely for their trust in the party and government. We equally thank the Interim Management Committee of the party under the capable leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State, the Progressive Governors Forum under Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, all our governors, parliamentarians, state, local government and ward level APC chapters and the entire ranks of the membership for this brave and impressionable performance.

"While congratulating the successful candidates, President Muhammadu Buhari in particular, is very pleased with the election outcomes and urges the party to uphold the spirit of hard work, unity, progress, cooperation that forms the bedrock of these victories."

