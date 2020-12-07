Kenya: Who Will Gor Mahia Face in the Next Round of CAF Champions League?

Gor Mahia will play CR Belouizdad of Algeria in the first round of the Caf Champions League later this month. This after the Algerians beat Al-Nasr from Libya 2-0 away in their preliminary return leg match on Sunday to advance 4-0 on aggregate.

Chouaib Keddad fired the visitors ahead in the 16th minute before an own goal from Fekroune in added time compounded their woes at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

The first leg of the first round will be played on December 22-23 with the second leg set for January 5-6. CR Belouizdad are the current Algerian League champions, the first title since 2001 and seventh in total.

Despite scoring four goals in their Caf Champions League preliminary round romp, Gor Mahia assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo says they must improve their striking department a head of the next stage of the competition that begins in two weeks time.

Gor Mahia eliminated APR of Rwanda in the preliminary round on Saturday at Nyayo Stadium with the decisive goal in time added on for a 3-1 win and 4-3 aggregate triumph.

"We have to work on our attacking and I urge the players to believe in themselves and become more lethal and aggressive towards the goal.

"They realised that towards the end of the game and that helped us win. Our midfielder also has to be compact because at some point APR dictated the game and outplayed us," said Odhiambo.

The former Sony Sugar tactician, who will now take charge of the team as stand-in coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo moves back to Posta Rangers, said that K'Ogalo will embark on intensive training sessions to perfect the midfield and attack play.

"We are meeting an Arab team in our next Caf fixture and that calls for a lot of work since they have given us very hard experience off and on the pitch in the past. We must up our game to beat them and qualify for the group stage of this competition," added Odhiambo.

The tactician's sentiments were echoed by Gor Mahia assistant captain Philemon "Mbish" Otieno who said the team needed to work harder and maintain the fighting spirit displayed on Saturday.

"There is no short cut because we have to prepare well for the next two weeks. We have experienced players and new ones who performed well against APR and that gives as the platform to build our confidence," he added.

Second half substitutes Sydney Ochieng and Nicholas Kipkirui scored in the 92nd and 94th minute respectively to ensure K'Ogalo advanced in the competition.

APR midfielder Keddy Nsanzimfura had seven minutes from time cancelled out Samuel Onyango 10th minute goal to set up a nervous ending to the tough contest.