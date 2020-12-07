Tanzania: 'Embrace Solution Based ICT Programmes'

THE government has called upon firms and individuals, especially youth engaging in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to come up with programmes that resolve challenges that face people in their daily lives.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication responsible for Communications, Dr Jim Yonazi made the call while officiating over a workshop for establishment of a formal linkage between government, employers and training institutions in the ICT Sector held in Dar es Salaam.

According to Dr Yonazi, the initiative is expected to unfold best practices of establishing good systems which will provide young people with specific needed skills for the labour market and job creation.

He observed that the system will contribute to a technological savvy community which can take advantage of ICT opportunities for the development of the country whose goals cannot be achieved without collaborating with stakeholders.

"Accurate skills and knowledge builds the capacity and urgency to make changes in ICT, which will enable the country to become a hub for exporting experts in the sector," said Dr Yonazi.

He, however, urged stakeholders in the ICT sector to look at other areas using ICT to extend the scope and improve expertise in the area.

The Deputy PS also called on employers to create room for student to train in the respective areas to enhance their skills as well as make available enough experts to compete in the market.

Chairperson of the ICT Sector Skills Council, Ms Halima Idd said anticipated collaboration will enable academic institutions to impart the knowledge and skill which are in line with demand of the job market, taking into account changes in technology.

Ms Idd asserted that due to technological changes, continuous meetings of stakeholders will tackle existing challenges.

On her part, the coordinator Sector Skills Council Coordinator from the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), MS Jane Gonsalves said that the one-day workshop also aimed at contemplating right ways of college students to access practical training which is in accordance with what is needed in the job market.

"Young people need appropriate theoretical and practical training that will enable them to be employed and self-employ in this sector," Said Gonselves.