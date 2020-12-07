Tanzania: Azam See Throne in Lwandamina Arrival

5 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

AZAM believe that the newly-signed Zambian coach George Lwandamina has got all the necessary qualities to drive them all the way to clinch the season's Premier League title.

Lwandamina has penned down a one year contract to take charge of the Ice cream makers side, replacing Aristica Cioaba who parted ways with the club due to what was said as poor performance.

However, making his assessment on Lwandamina, the club's Information Officer Thabit Zakaria said they have high hopes in him such that their mission to lift the league title at the end of the season remains fixed.

"We wanted to have somebody who can easily live with us and the one who has good history trailing him, hence, Lwandamina managed to qualify for all those qualities. "Our dream is to be the champions and after that, we want to do it big on the continent by showing good performance and we believe that he can take us where we want to reach," said Zakaria.

He continued: "Whenever we want to hire a coach, we always look into specific criteria to go along with our club and from that, we choose who the perfect candidate to lead the team is."

Again, Zakaria defended his side for awarding the coach a one year deal saying that is the agreement between the two parties of which no third party should interfere with.

Lwandamina's first match at Azam will be against Gwambina set tomorrow at Gwambina Complex in Mwanza where they desperately need a victory to get back on the right track in the league marathon.

Azam remain second on the league table with 26 points, five points adrift leaders Young Africans who have pocked 31 points after 13 games.

With Azam's leading striker Prince Dube sidelined for at least six weeks due to injury, the team now relies much on Obrey Chirwa as the main 'hitman' whose marksmanship seems to be losing venom.

Dube has six goals to his name, one goal short to the current top goal scorer John Bocco who has pumped in seven goals for his club Simba.

