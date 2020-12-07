Kenya Railways Announces New Schedule for Athi River - Nairobi Commuter Train

7 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The Kenya Railways Corporation on Sunday announced new timing for the Nairobi Commuter train service plying the Nairobi-Athi River route.

The change announced is set to affect passengers who board the train at Athi River, Mlolongo, Embakasi, Imara Daima and Makadara railway stations.

According to the new schedule, the train will depart Athi River every day at 6:20am making its stops at Mlolongo (6:39am), Embakasi (6:57am) Imara Daima (7:12am) and Makadara (7:26am) before reaching the CBD at 7:40am.

On its social media pages, Kenya Railways posted, "We have adjusted the Athi River train schedule," and shared the new timing schedule.

We have adjusted the Athi River train schedule. pic.twitter.com/cadJ3ekSnB - Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) December 6, 2020

It will take passengers 1 hour 20 minutes to reach the CBD from the Athi River train station.

The timing for the evening train remains unchanged, leaving the Nairobi Central Station at 5:50pm, stopping at Makadara at 6:05pm, Imara Daima (6:19pm), Mlolongo (6:52pm) and terminate at Athi River at 7:13pm.

From Athi River station, it will cost Sh50 to go to Mlolongo, Sh60 to Imara Daima and Sh80 to Makadara and Nairobi Central stations.

Commuters from the CBD will pay Sh50 if they stop at Makadara or Imara Daima, Sh60 at Mlolongo and Sh80 for Athi River destinations.

The Nairobi Commuter Rail Service (NCRS) and the refurbished Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) were launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in early November.

The train services cover the Nairobi-Imara Daima-Syokimau route, Nairobi-Githurai-Mwiki-Kahawa-Ruiru route, Nairobi-Embakasi route and Nairobi-Kibera-Kikuyu route.

Uhuru also announced the commuter rail services will be extended to JKIA in early 2021 in collaboration between Kenya Ralways and Kenya Airports Authority.

