Kenya: It's 'Miracle' Baby Number Three for Ex-TV Presenter Faith Muturi

4 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Former TV presenter Faith Muturi and husband George Ngugi are expecting their third child.

The mother of two shared the news on social media revealing her pregnancy which is at an advanced stage.

The baby, she said, is a miracle baby due to the fact that after having their second child doctors had told her that chances of her getting another one was almost nil.

"Some of you know our story, that 3 doctors... Not one, not two, but 3 competent and credible doctors we respect, told us on different occasions that our chances of getting a baby were extremely low. BUT GOD🙌🏾 Here we are, 3rd miracle December baby. He did it again. 🙏🏾 Jesus, you do all things well. Be praised, forever and always 💜," wrote Faith Muturi on Instagram.

She said their third born child is due anytime in December.

The couple got married in 2013 in a colourful ceremony which was attended by the who-is-who in the entertainment industry.

