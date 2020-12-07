Uganda: Entebbe Businessman Charged Before Army Tribunal

After the High Court in Kampala ordered government to have the missing Entebbe businessman Bruno Francis Bazibu presented, it has emerged that he was charged before the army's Unit Disciplinary Tribunal at Mbuya in Kampala.

The prosecution led by Lt Christopher Tumusiime said Mr Bazibu was charged last week with unlawful possession of ammunition that included pepper spray, a teargas canister and a live bullet which was found at his home in Bugembe-Gembe Kasengeje in Wakiso District during a search, an act that is inconsistent with the law.

The judge's decision was prompted by an application of habeas corpus filed by Mr Bazibu's family that sought for orders to have him presented before any competent court after he was allegedly kidnapped by security forces.

When the case came up for hearing, state attorney Hilary Nathan Ebila informed court that Mr Bazibu had appeared before a seven-member tribunal chaired by Col Tom Kabuye, where he denied all charges against him.

"A copy of the charge sheet was forwarded to me on email, he (Mr Bazibu) was charged on November 26, and his relatives and lawyers can access him. In the event, we pray that the information I have given to court in return of the habeas corpus proves that the litigant was charged in court," Mr Ebila told court.

However, the family, through their lawyer Umar Lukwago, asked court to issue an order allowing them to access Mr Bazibu, who was remanded to Makindye Military Barracks until December 8 when he will appear before the General Court Martial, which the judge granted.

Mr Lukwago also informed court that Mr Bazibu is a civilian, although he said he could not challenge the proceedings of the disciplinary committee before this same court.

But Mr Bazibu's wife, Ms Fiona Namazzi, insists that her husband was arrested by plain-clothed officials from Special Forces Command on October 31, while at Okello House in Kampala where he had gone for a meeting.

jkigongo@ug.nationmedia.com | editorial@ug.nationmedia.com