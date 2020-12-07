Uganda: Namutumba NRM Flagbearers Not Campaigning for Museveni, Says RDC

The Namutumba Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Amos Ssempala Kigozi, has accused some NRM flagbearers of not campaigning for President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni who seeks reelection in 2021.

This, Mr Ssempala said, has given Opposition candidates, especially from National Unity Platform (NUP), an advantage to popularize their candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine.

"I attended a burial in Bulange, but I was shocked when none of the NRM flagbearers campaigned for President Museveni," Mr Ssempala said on Friday while flagging off Mr Museveni's campaigns at Basoga Nsadhu Memoral Technical Institute.

He also cautioned NRM party members against being rude and using abusive language against the Opposition. "If you want victory, why abuse others? It is our duty to lure the Opposition into the NRM," he said.

The district NRM chairperson, Hajji Siraji Gusongweire, averred with Mr Ssempala, saying there are NRM parliamentary flagbearers who are not campaigning for President Museveni.

But according to him, this does not mean such flagbearers are Opposition leaning, but it is rather because of the political environment- which he says has 'changed'.

Hajji Gusongweire, further noted that some MPs are campaigning for President Museveni despite threats from the electorate.

"If we do not campaign for President Museveni, it means success is not on our side," he said.

"In the 2016 general elections, our party President [Mr Museveni] only got four votes from one of the villages in Namutumba. We do not want to see such happen again," he explained.

Ms Olivia Wuneka, an NRM mobiliser who represented Secretary General, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, said failure of NRM flagbearers to campaign for President Museveni might give Opposition candidates mileage.editorial@ug.nationmedia.com