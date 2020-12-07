Tanzania: Simba Meet Plateau United in CAF Match

Dar es Salaam — Mainland Champions Simba today face challenging task as they play Plateau United of Nigeria in the African Champion League encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The encounter is scheduled to start 5pm, and Simba only need a draw to qualify for the next round of the competition. Simba won 1-0 a week ago in Jos, Nigeria - a victory that made the Msimbazi Street club to put one leg in the next round. Thereafter, it would play either Zimbabwe's FC Platinum or Mozambique's Costa Do Sol.

The Tanzanian side has been in intensive training ahead of the encounter which will be officiated by Kenyan referee Anthony Juma Ogwayo. The other referees are also Kenyan: Gilbert Kipkoech Chuiyot and Oliver Omondi Odhiambo - who are assistant referees - and Peter Wweru Kamaku as reserve referee. The match commissioner is Pasipononga Liwewe from Zambia.

Simba's head coach, Sven Vandenbroeck, was brimming with confidence that he will do well in the return leg match. Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Tulia Akson will be the guest of honour at the match, which is expected to be a tough one. "We have an obligation to win the match and sail through in this preliminary round. It is our responsibility to keep our fans appeased," the Belgian coach said.

"My players will have to give themselves 100 percent on the pitch. I understand that we will be up against one of the best teams in the competition; but we have quality to prevail," he said. Simba will be under their captain John Bocco in the striking force, while backing with dangerous attacking mid-fielders: Clatous Chama and Luis Miquissone. Also in the list are Jonas Mkude and Erasto Nyoni who played well in the first leg encounter. For his part Plateau United coach Abdul Maikaba was optimistic to reverse the results against Simba despite they are facing to the tough encounter.

Maikaba insisted that Simba only edged the first match because they are in the rhythm of playing regularly. "I have committed players despite the fact that Simba play good football, but they are not invincible.