Tanzania: TRA Receives Updated List of Taxable Hotel Facilities

Dar es Salaam — The ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism yesterday handed over a newly reviewed tourist Bed Night Levy to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) expected to provide a list of registered tourism accommodation facilities liable to pay charges.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Dr Aloyce Nzuki said the levy is in line with the Tourism Act no. 29 of 2008, 59 (2) together with the Tourism Development Levy (TDL) Regulations that started enforcement immediately after appearing in the government gazette in October 1, 2013.

He said since 2015, TRA has been using accommodation list introduced in 2015 for collection of Bed Night Levy for 1,200 facilities that were available that time.

"The government has learnt that the 2015 list is out-dated because the number of accommodation facilities has increased after recognizing 577 new accommodation services providers making a total of 1815 accommodations facilities countrywide that are supposed to pay Bed Night Levy," he said.

According to him, the government also plans to review all accommodation facilities in the country with the aim of expanding the range for TRA to collect tax.

Meanwhile, he said stakeholders have called for changing methods of collecting levies, noting that the Tourism Development Levy of 2013 regulations that was amended this year directs that the Bed Night Levy has been reduced to one percent of price of the room.

He noted that amendment of regulations will help in bringing equity, challenging that in the past $1.5 was paid by every tourist spending a night in designated tourism facility without considering the room tariff.

Earlier he said, the ministry through section 17 (1) of the Tourism Act was mandated to review designated tourism facilities and announce in the government gazette to enable TRA to collect levies.

He said the ministry was also responsible to arrange accommodation and food service areas according to star, grade, quality and standards aiming at improving services offered by the sector as well as enabling payment of accommodation services license fees in according to their grades.

According to him, the Bed Night Levy is charged to tourists who sleep or use accommodation facilities, noting that the hotel management is supposed to collect the levies and remit to TRA.

"Every owner of a registered tourism accommodation facility or a designated tourism facility shall collect from tourists bed night levies and remit to TRA within prescribed period," he said.

For his part, the TRA Commissioner, Edwin Mhede said the decision to change the levy from $1.5 to one percent has come at the right time because the charge has been there for a long time.

"Despite all the challenges in the last five years, we targeted to collect at least Sh13.7 billion from the sector. "However, we collected Sh32.3 billion which is equivalent to 242.9 percent against the target," he said. Related photo on Page 4