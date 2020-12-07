Malawi: Chilima Cracks Whip On Project Deadlines, Starts Monitoring Tour

Picture him in his boots, khaki trousers and shirt, sleeves rolled up and in a heated debate with officials why the Salima Solar project is taking long to complete or why the construction of three Teacher Training Colleges is moving at snail's pace in Chikwawa. He then gives them a deadlines, saying Malawians have waited for too long.

This will be exactly the mood of Vice President Saulos Chilima this week when he goes on the ground to track down progress of various public projects in his capacity as Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, according to a program that Nyasa Times has seen.

During the visits, Chilima wants to appreciate the state of implementation and progress made against planned implementation as well as hold discussions with authorities to understand the challenges being encountered.

"Yes, I can confirm about the visits. He wants things to move with speed and he is going on the ground to appreciate progress or challenges being encountered," said Chilima's spokesperson Pilirani Phiri in a brief interview on Saturday.

It is expected that Chilima's first visit will be Nkhotakota on Monday morning to follow up on the progress of the Msulira-Nkhotakota Road before proceeding to Salima to visit the Salima Solar project that can free up the district from the national grid.

On Tuesday he will be at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar)

where a number projects are taking place aimed at achieving financial stability for the University. Later in the afternoon the same day, Chilima will check progress of the National Cancer Centre.

The Vice President is also expected to track progress of Mponela Community Hospital and Ntcheu-Tsangano-Mwanza road before proceeding to the southern region to check progress on the construction of Marka-Nsanje road, Shire Valley Transformation programme in Chikwawa where he will also check progress on the construction of three Teacher Training Colleges.

In Thyolo, Chilima will track progress on the construction of an Industrial Park at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) on Ndata Farm in Thyolo as well as the progress on the construction of District Commissioner's offices.

In Chiradzulu he will monitor the construction of Thumbwe Secondary School as well as construction of a lecture theatre at Magomero college.

The progress tracking campaign will also take Chilima to Blantyre where he will appreciate progress on the Blantyre Bypass road, expansion and rehabilitation of the Polytechnic and construction of new Blantyre police station.