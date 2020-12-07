Rwanda: AS Kigali Qualify for Confederation Cup 2nd Round

AS Kigali 1-0 Oropa United (Agg 2-2)

Rwanda's representative in the CAF Confederations Cup, AS Kigali has qualified for the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup after defeating Oropa United in the second leg at Kigali Stadium on Sunday, December 6.

Aboubakar Lawal scored the lone goal in stoppage time (90'), something that meant the City of Kigali side progressed on away goals rule.

AS Kigali went into the match needing to win with either a clean sheet or a high scoring result following their 2-1 defeat to Oropa United in last week's first leg tie in Botswana.

Both teams had very few chances in the match with the visitors sitting back to defend their first leg win but AS Kigali's pressing in the second half paid off when Lawal tapped in an empty net after Alex Ortomal's powerful shot was spilled by the Oropa goalkeeper.

AS Kigali will play against Ugandan side KCCA in the next round.