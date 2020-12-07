Rwanda: AS Kigali Qualify for Confederation Cup 2nd Round

6 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS Kigali 1-0 Oropa United (Agg 2-2)

Rwanda's representative in the CAF Confederations Cup, AS Kigali has qualified for the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup after defeating Oropa United in the second leg at Kigali Stadium on Sunday, December 6.

Aboubakar Lawal scored the lone goal in stoppage time (90'), something that meant the City of Kigali side progressed on away goals rule.

AS Kigali went into the match needing to win with either a clean sheet or a high scoring result following their 2-1 defeat to Oropa United in last week's first leg tie in Botswana.

Both teams had very few chances in the match with the visitors sitting back to defend their first leg win but AS Kigali's pressing in the second half paid off when Lawal tapped in an empty net after Alex Ortomal's powerful shot was spilled by the Oropa goalkeeper.

AS Kigali will play against Ugandan side KCCA in the next round.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.