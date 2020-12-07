Uganda: Ucaa Launches First Fire-Fighting Rescue Boat Worth Shs1.4b

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) on Wednesday Launched the first firefighting rescue boat on Lake Victoria, worth Shs1.4 billion.

The Rigid Haull Foam Pontoon boat- built by ASISI boats in Dubai was unveiled at the Marine south which is one of the two marine piers in the Fire fighting and Rescue service section located in Kigungu Landing site in Entebbe Municipality.

"We have launched this boat to ensure that we bring in these equipment, train our staff to ensure that there's good professional manpower and to use such safety equipment in order to guarantee where that the lives of the passengers or people on water and in danger can be rescued. Firefighting and marine rescue operations have become more sophisticated and challenging and as the industry grows with advanced technology, this new equipment will enhance safety of the users of including those of the air transport system," Said Eng Sooma Ayub the Director Airports and Aviation Security.

He described Rigid Haull Foam Pontoon boat as one which can operate manually and can put out fire in a distance of 9.5 meters while in operations.

"This boat has unique features compared to the other boats we had, the boat has one life raft that carries 50 passengers bringing the total capacity for the number of people that can be rescued to a total of 450 passengers in case of an emergency on the lake which makes it different from the boats we have in place that rescue a total of 400 passengers. That makes it adequate for the biggest commercial aircraft operated at Entebbe which is currently the Boeing 777."

Mr sooma also added that, "The boat uses the state of art technology like the GPS,Echo sounder and beat locator which differentiates it from other boats(Rescue 1,2 and Catamaran) which have got more than three rafts with each carrying more than 10 passengers."

"The Catamaran and the New firefighting boat have each got an engine capacity of 500 horse power, each with a speed of 40 to 50 notes respectively making them some of the fastest rescue boats on Lake Victoria in case of an accident." He explained.

According to the chief fire officer at UCAA, Rev Samuel Atabua, "There was fire out break on the lake and on reaching the scene we couldn't do anything so it came to our demand to have this boat and now I can assure Ugandans that since we have got it, it's going to easy our rescue operations on water than ever before."

He went on to explain that the foam type pontoon boat has got fresh water system inside for people who will be operating on water; it has a shower, portable chemical toilet inside and while on water whether you operate for more ten hours, your communication systems have sufficient power since it has a system that recharges the radios, phones among others.

The firefighting rescue officers were also trained on how to operate this boat and were given certificates.

Mr Ibrahim Rizk the production manager ASIS boats, Dubai, said, "It's challenging to build such a boat because it has taken us three years. This boat can go as far as 51 miles per hour and has got a water pump which makes it unique."

Entebbe International Airport is operating at category nine with seven firefighting trucks and each Fire truck is estimated at Shs6.5 billion which is a clear demonstration of the amount of investment and emphasis on safety equipment.