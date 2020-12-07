Tanzania: Aviation Authority Expounds On Five-Year Strategic Plan

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) says the five-year strategic plan (2021/22 to 2025/26) aims at improving participation and the private sector's investment in hitherto untapped areas.

The strategic plans that is slated to commence operations on July 1 next year will enable the Authority to gather market information and provide viable data which would guide private operators in doing business in various areas, including small airports.

Speaking at a consultative meeting of stakeholders and the general public yesterday, TCAA director general Hamza Johari said most aircraft routes end at main airports, while there were huge market potentials in some regions and districts that lack main airport destinations.

"For instance, the main airport for the Lake Zone is Mwanza. But, what about passengers who would like to make connections to nearby regions like Shinyanga? Or those who would like to travel to Sumbawanga and Iringa from Mbeya? Private aviation companies should, therefore, tap these opportunities," he said.

TCAA's job would be to research and provide market information to private operators.

"With basic market information, we will unveil existing market potentials and challenges. Let us make the Tanzania aviation sector vibrant together," he urged.

He said other critical areas for improvement during implementation of the strategic plan include inadequate and insufficiently-qualified aviation personnel; lack of effective mechanisms to manage and oversee unmanned aerodromes and unmanned aerial vehicles, and lack of effective implementation of the Global Air Navigation Plan (GANP).

Other critical areas are lack of comprehensive business processes management; ratification of law instruments; inadequate aviation legal system, and inadequate capacity of civil aviation training centre.

Data from the strategic plan show that passenger traffic growth will reach 5.92 million by the end of the strategic plan, up from 5.36 million in 2020/2021.

The increase will be attributed to increases in domestic passengers - as more people have started preferring the mode of transport - opening and upgrading of some domestic airports; increased numbers of tourists and the positive impact of the recently-signed Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASAs).

The opening of Terminal-III at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam and massive growth of economic actives were the other factors. Furthermore, the plan targets to increase licensed air service operators from 44 to 50 and licensed ground handling services providers from 34 to 40 by 2026.

Licensed fuel services operators are projected to increase from 11 to 15, and in-flight caterers from seven to 10 by 2026.

Also, domestic destinations are projected to increase to 39 from 34, and passenger traffic to seven million by 2026, up from five million.

During that period, a weekly frequency for international flights is expected to increase from 189 to 220.