Tanzania: Economic Issues in Magufuli's Speech in Parliament (II)

On November 13, 2020 President Magufuli delivered his inaugural speech in the 12th Parliament following the October 28, 2020 general election. A number of issues were outlined in the 82-page speech which gives the direction of his second tenure of Presidency. This article is part two of some key economic issues in the speech. Part one was discussed on November 28, 2020 in this column.

Skill Development

The government plans to implement several programmes related to skills development. Among the skills to be developed are those in the entrepreneurship space. This is a very important intervention for a country that is market - and private sector oriented. It is very important for a country that insists on self employment. Implementers of this intervention should conduct entrepreneurship-skills needs and gap analysis. This is very important in delivering impactful demand-driven rather than supply driven skills.

Based on experience, it is known that skills gaps include those related to general business management, business plans, competition, marketing, access to capital, financial management and many others. Implementers should avoid a one blanket fits all approach. Instead, they should be guided by skills needs analysis. For such interventions to work, they should make follow ups after skills development interventions to evaluate impacts.

Private Sector

The tone of the President on private sector in the speech revolves around improving business environment and investment climate and correctly so. This is very important for a private sector - led economy. The sector is supposed to be the engine of the economy. The need for continuous improvement in the business environment cannot be overemphasized. Implementers of the President's vision should that among the issues that need improvement include the legal, policy and regulatory frameworks in general and their predictability in particular. This is very important in attracting and retaining investments and businesses of all kinds and sizes.

Other issues include quality and quantity of hard and soft infrastructure, hard and soft skills and talents in the market, corruption, unnecessary bureaucracy, complications in tax matters including rates, types and delayed refunds, speed of getting various permits, access to government contracts in the context of emerging government to government business and many more.

Dialogue with Private Sector

The government aims at having dialogue with the private sector with the aim of solving business constraints in a win-win situation. Implementers of this should note that platforms and even guidelines for Public/Private Dialogues (P/PDs) do exist from national to district levels. At the national level there is Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) headed by the President himself. There are regional business councils headed by Regional Commissioners with a private sector co-chair. There are district business council headed by District Commissioners with a private sector co-chair from dominant private sector organization umbrella organization mainly Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA).

Research will show that what is needed in the dialogues is uplifting the quality of dialogues in general and at lower levels in particular. There is a need of ensuring equality of partners in all aspects of dialogues and knowing that it is not a 'we against them' matter but an 'our matter' matter. The focus has to be raise issues of concern that constrain businesses and investments and most importantly to provide realistic solutions that work for both the public and private sector.

Developing Economic Sectors

The vision of the President, and correctly so, is to put huge emphasis on developing the main sectors of the economy. These include agriculture, livestock, fishing, industry, mining, business and tourism. Implimenters have to understand that each sector has its own issues and dynamics in the due course of developing them. The key issue however is having good, conducive, attractive and supporting sector-specific investment climate and business environment in place. Participatory approaches where key stakeholders provide inputs on issues of concern and solutions for the same is very important if we are to fix what is really broken.

Investment Capital

The government will improve systems for availability of investment capital to smallholder farmers and investors.

Implementers of the President's vision should note that availability, accessibility and affordability of investment capital in general are among issues of concern on the demand side of the equation. For suppliers of capital the bottom line is return on their investments and sustainability by way of not having non-performing loans. Capacity building on credit and grants management is essential prior to releasing investment funds.