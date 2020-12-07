Tanzania: Magufuli's Unveils His Cabinet 30 Days After Taking Oath

5 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has on Saturday, December 05, 2020 appointed 21 cabinet ministers and 23 deputies in the appointment announced by Chief Secretary John Kijazi.

November 13, this year, Dr Magufuli re-appointed Prof Palamagamba Kabudi and Dr Philip Mpango into the Foreign and International Relations as well as Finance and Planning dockets respectively. The cabinet has a total of 23 ministers.

In the appointment, Dr Magufuli nominated two MPs before assigning them ministerial jobs.

MINISTERS

Defence and National Service- Elias Kwandikwa

President's Office Good Governance and Public Services-George Mkuchika

Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development-William Lukuvi

Water -Jumaa Aweso

Information, Culture, Arts and Sports-Innocent Bashungwa

Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled)-Jenista Mhagama

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly-Dr Gwajima Dorothy (Nominated MP)

President's Office Investment-Prof Kitila Mkumbo

Constitutional and Legal Affairs-Dr Mwigulu Nchemba

Finance and Planning-Dr Philipo Mpango

Education, Science and Technology-Prof Joyce Ndalichako

Foreign and East African Cooperation-Prof Palamagamba Kabudi

Livestock and Fisheries-Mashimba Ndaki

Natural Resources and Tourism- Dr Damas Ndumbaro

President's Office Regional Administration and Good Governance-Selemani Jafo

Energy-Medard Kalemani

Works and Transport-Dr Leonard Chamuriho (Nominated MP)

Agriculture-Prof Adolph Mkenda

Minerals-Dotto Biteko

Industry and Trade-Geofrey Mwambe

Home Affairs-George Simbachawene

Vice President's Office Union Affairs s and Environment-Ummy Mwalimu

Communications and Information Communication Technology (ICT)-Dr Faustine Ndugulile (New docket)

DEPUTIES

Industry and Trade-Kigahe Laoneka

Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development-Dr Angeline Mabula

Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled)-Patrobas Katambi

Home Affairs-Khamis Hamza Khamis

Finance and Planning-Mwanaidi Ali Khamis

Education, Science and Technology-Kipanga Juma Omary

President's Office Regional Administration and Good Governance-Dr Festo Ndugange

Energy- Steven Byabato

President's Office Good Governance and Public Services-Ndejembi John

Communications and Information Communication Technology (ICT)-Kundo Mathew

Livestock and Fisheries-Pauline Gekul

Minerals-Francis Ndulane

Works and Transport-Godfrey Kasekenya

Prime Minister's Office (People with Disability)-Ummy Nderinanga

Water-Maryprisca Mahundi

Information, Culture, Arts and Sports-Abdallah Ulega

Vice President's Office Union Affairs s and Environment-Mwita Waitara

Foreign and East African Cooperation-William Olenasha

Natural Resources and Tourism-Mary Masanja

President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government-David Silinde

Agriculture-Hussein Bashe

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly-Dr Godwin Mollel

Constitutional and Legal Affairs-Geofrey Pinda

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.