Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records Over 300 Daily Infections for Fourth Consecutive Day

Total coronavirus infections rose to over 69, 000 after Nigeria recorded 1, 315 cases between Thursday and Sunday.

For the fourth consecutive day, Nigeria recorded over 300 coronavirus infections with 318 new cases reported Sunday night, according to health officials.

Total coronavirus infections rose to over 69,000 after 1,315 cases were recorded between Thursday and Sunday.

The 318 cases recorded on Sunday from 14 states took the total number of cases in the country to 69,255.

No deaths were reported from the disease on Sunday, meaning that the death toll remains 1,180.

Meanwhile, of the over 69,000 infections, 64,774 have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while over 3,000 active cases remain in the country.

This is according to an update Sunday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The 310 new cases were reported from 14 states:

Lagos-104

Kaduna -59

FCT-50

Rivers-17

Ogun-16

Kano-14

Nasarawa-14

Akwa Ibom-10

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Katsina-10

Edo-7

Oyo-5

Sokoto-5

Plateau-4

Taraba-3.

The update came as a second wave of infections is raging in many parts of the world, especially Europe and America. The global tally has surpassed 66 million infections and 1.5 million deaths.

Even as the numbers grow in Nigeria, citizens appear to have lowered their guard and the authorities lax in enforcing control measures.

The country's limited testing capacity and inconsistent contact tracing has been a major concern. There has also been a troubling uptick in mystery cases which health experts believe raise more questions.

However, there is optimism in the treatment of the virus as at least three vaccines have shown over 90 per cent effectiveness during trials, according to the manufacturers.

Nigeria has so far tested almost 800,000 of its 200 million population for the virus.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has also advised Nigerians to suspend their Christmas and New Year travels to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.