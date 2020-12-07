Tanzania: Leaders Yanga Face Tough Ruvu Shooting Test in Vpl Clash

Dar es Salaam — Mainland Tanzania's Vodacom Premier League (VPL) matches continue today with the leader in the rankings, Young Africans (Yanga) facing Ruvu Shooting FC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam from 7pm.

Other matches set for today are between Mtibwa Sugar and Mwadui FC -to be played at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro Region and between Ihefu FC and JKT Tanzania, at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya Region. Both matches are scheduled to start at 4pm.

These matches are important for all the teams as they seek to improve their places in the league's standings. Yanga would like to continue with their winning streak in the league,while Ruvu Shooting would want to prove their worth against the country's soccer giants the likes of Yanga, Simba and Azam Sports Clubs. Ruvu Shooting are in the fourth place in the rankings, with 23 pointsfrom 13 matches. Yanga are now at the top of the league's standing, with 31 points under their footballing belt, so to speak. This is after the club won 13 matches. The Jangwani Street players are yet to lose a single match in the league.Yanga's victory will make the club reach 34 points, compared with another soccer Big Gun, Azam FC, who are placed second with 26 points from 13 matches. Yet another soccer Big Gun, Simba SC, is in third place from the top, having garnered 23 points from 11 matches. Yanga's head coach Cedric Kaze said they are targeting victory against Ruvu Shooting in order to widen the club's points gap with other clubs in the Premier League.

"We need to be focused in the match, as it is not going to be easy, aseach club is out and out for victory on the soccer pitch. In any case,we want to maintain our winning streak by continuing to win matchafter match - despite facing tough encounters," said Kaze.

Ruvu Shooting's head coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa said they are taking the encounter seriously, and their target is to break Yanga's unbeaten record in the league.

"It will indeed be tough match. But we have been in intensive training ahead of the match, and our players are able, willing and ready tomake us happy," said Mkwasa.