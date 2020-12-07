Tanzania: Simba to Lock Horns With FC Platinum in CAF Competition

Dar es Salaam — Mainland Tanzania representatives in the Caf Champions League, Simba SC, will face FC Platinum of Zimbabwe in the second preliminary round.

Simba have booked a space after eliminating Nigeria's Plateau United in the return leg encounter held at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium yesterday. The teams played out a goalless draw, a result which took Simba to the next stage following their first leg 1-0 victory.

The first match pitting the two teams will take place between December 22 and 23 and the return leg has been scheduled to take place between January 5 and 6, next year.

Simba played well in the encounter and created several scoring chances, but most of them went begging. The clearest chance was wasted by Hassan Dilunga in the 67th minute after shooting straight to Plateau United goalkeeper, Adam Abubakari.

The Msimbazi Street giants' Luis Miquissone was man of the match for Simba's side following his nice drives that made Plateau United players fouling him several times.

Plateau United who was under their attacking midfielder Ali Isah Ndala made several attempts, but Simba's defence under Serge Pascal Wawa and Erasto Nyoni stood firm to clear all dangerous moves. Simba captain John Bocco admitted the encounter to be tough, but lauded his teammates for fighting hard throughout the 90 minutes.