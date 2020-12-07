Tanzania: A Mixed Bag for Magufuli Cabinet List

6 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday named his cabinet line-up, striking the balance between old and new members who made the list in the beginning of his second term in office.

President Magufuli brought in 10 new faces into the cabinet, retaining 13 old faces, two of whom were shuffled. The President also named 23 deputy ministers, a departure from the past when some ministries had more deputy ministers.

Chief Secretary John Kijazi read the list at a televised address from the State House in Dodoma in the evening. The list will have 23 full cabinet members, including four women ministers - the same number from the last 2015-2020 cabinet.

The line-up showed that five members of the outgoing cabinet who were re-elected as Members of Parliament were left out by the President who, however, nominated two senior government officials as MPs and gave them full ministerial positions.

The announcement of the names also indicate that there would be no member of the cabinet from Zanzibar, except for Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The president formed a new ministry of communications and information technology which will be headed by Dr Faustine Ndungulile, the Kigamboni MP for a second term.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.