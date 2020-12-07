Tanzania: A Mixed Bag for Magufuli Cabinet List

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday named his cabinet line-up, striking the balance between old and new members who made the list in the beginning of his second term in office.

President Magufuli brought in 10 new faces into the cabinet, retaining 13 old faces, two of whom were shuffled. The President also named 23 deputy ministers, a departure from the past when some ministries had more deputy ministers.

Chief Secretary John Kijazi read the list at a televised address from the State House in Dodoma in the evening. The list will have 23 full cabinet members, including four women ministers - the same number from the last 2015-2020 cabinet.

The line-up showed that five members of the outgoing cabinet who were re-elected as Members of Parliament were left out by the President who, however, nominated two senior government officials as MPs and gave them full ministerial positions.

The announcement of the names also indicate that there would be no member of the cabinet from Zanzibar, except for Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The president formed a new ministry of communications and information technology which will be headed by Dr Faustine Ndungulile, the Kigamboni MP for a second term.