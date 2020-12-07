Tanzania: Mwinyi Forms Presidential Bureau to Monitor Government Delivery

Dar es Salaam — The Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, yesterday announced the formation of the Presidential Delivery Bureau that would ensure his promises and the Zanzibar economy run according to his plans.

Dr Mwinyi also issued stern warnings to businessmen who evade tax and government officials working in the business as usual style.

The former Defence and National Services minister, Dr Mwinyi was speaking at the Zanzibar State House where he hosted members of the private sector for dialogue and understanding challenges they were facing.

His decision to form the bureau indicates his commitment to ensure promises he made during his campaigns and CCM election manifesto are met.

Speaking during the event, Dr Mwinyi said the bureau will be formed by experts in the finance, economy and other areas.

"They will be responsible to push ministers to execute respective duties and ensure what has been agreed are implemented as planned," he said.

During the event, Dr Mwinyi said he was aware of businessmen who evade tax as well as government officials who executed their duties in the business as usual style.

"I'm forced to speak this openly because I've no bad intention. Therefore, from now on everybody should pay tax," he said.

He said there were some companies handling goods at the Port that engage in reducing government tax through receipts despite being provided with massive reliefs.

During the event, a representative of the manufacturing council suggested that reforms should be done to level the playing field and eliminate unfair competition.

"Goods should freely move between the two sides of the union and bureaucracy should be eliminated to flourish businesses," she said.

Mr Salumu Nduhani who represented the Agriculture, livestock, and fishing stakeholders said despite increasing production of agricultural produce the influx of products produced in the Mainland remained a challenge.

"The sectors also face the challenge of inadequate funding. Mangoes flies and absence of reliable milk market after Bakharesa Diary Company has failed assure herders reliable market remains another challenge," he said.

On behalf of transporters, Mr Ahmad Suleiman said the Zanzibar Food and Drugs Agency, the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) and the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) separately were doing quality assurance tests thus adding business costs.

The Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors (Zati) chairman, Mr Seif Miskry said Covid-19 has devastated the sector's economy, suggesting that nearly 60 percent licensing fee rise couldn't be imposed instead the government was supposed to focus on providing them with relief.

Mr Hamis Ali Shaibu who represented Works stakeholders said procurement of building materials from the Mainland Tanzania forced them to face double taxation with what is taxed in the Mainland is not refunded and that absence of sand was another challenge for the sector.