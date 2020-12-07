Rwanda/Djibouti: Cecafa U-17 - Rwanda Drawn in Group B With Tanzania, Djibouti

Rwanda's Under 17 football team has been placed in Group B at the upcoming Cecafa tournament scheduled for December 13- 28 in Kigali.

Djibouti, and Tanzania make up the rest of Group B while group A comprises of Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Sudan.

Rwanda will host the Cecafa U-17 Cup at the Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu District; and Huye Stadium - in Huye District.

The Junior Wasps entered residential camp at Hilltop Hotel on December 2 with a provisional squad of 39 players which is expected to be trimmed down this week.

"We are mainly focused on fitness and tactics now. The players have been doing a lot of gym work because most of them have been out of action for months. We need to perform well in this tournament as the host country," Yves Rwasamanzi," the U-17 team coach said.

The Cecafa U-17 tournament serves as qualifiers for the U-17 African Cup of Nations, a showpiece that further decides which African teams will represent the continent in the U-17 World Cup.