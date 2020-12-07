Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

4 December 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Thirty eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Adibara (35), Gash Barka Region; Gibdo (1), Southern Red Sea Region; as well as two residents in Asmara (2).

The other 36 patients are nationals who returned recently from Sudan and Ethiopia.

On the other hand, ten patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka and Southern Red Sea Region have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 508.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 632.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

4 December 2020

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.