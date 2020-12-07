Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Thirty eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Adibara (35), Gash Barka Region; Gibdo (1), Southern Red Sea Region; as well as two residents in Asmara (2).

The other 36 patients are nationals who returned recently from Sudan and Ethiopia.

On the other hand, ten patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka and Southern Red Sea Region have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 508.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 632.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

4 December 2020