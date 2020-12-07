Eritrea: Augmenting Martyrs Trust Fund

4 December 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 04 December 2020 - Nationals residing in Germany contributed 37 thousand Euros augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund and supporting families of the martyrs as well as bolstering the National Fund to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Embassy of Eritrea in Berlin, the cooperative association in Tubingen contributed 2 thousand 800 Euros to bolster Martyrs Trust Fund, Eritrean community in Esslingen district 3 thousand 325 Euros, nationals residing in Dornstetten and its environs 3 thousand Euros, NUEW in Giessen 1 thousand 260 Euros, and Handay Cultural Troupe in Giessen 630 Euros.

Similarly, Eritrean community in Cologne contributed 3 thousand 165 Euros, national committee in Wuppertal 1 thousand 500 Euros, association for martyrs in Belfield and its environs 460 Euros, national committee in Kassel 900 Euros, national committee in Stuttgart and its environs 8 thousand 500 Euros, national committee in Mannheim 2 thousand 825 Euros, as well as a number of cooperative associations and national organizations in German cities and districts as well as individuals contributed a total of 4 thousand 65 Euros to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.

In related news, Metkel-Ketema Group in Erfurt and its environs contributed 1 thousand 860 Euros and the cooperative association of former fighters in Frankfurt and its environs 2 thousand 485 Euros to augment the National Fund to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

