Liberia: MICAT, PUL Enter Agreement

4 December 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

-For 30 Journalists To Cover Tri-Weekly Coronavirus Update In Liberia

In an effort to continue the massive Coronavirus awareness in Liberia, the Press Union of Liberia and the Ministry of Information Culture and Tourism have agreed to allow thirty Journalists to cover the tri-weekly Coronavirus update for Liberia.

The Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism recently designated eight institutions to cover its COVID-19 briefings in line with prescribed Coronavirus prevention measures which was resisted by members of the Press.

The PUL and the Ministry also agreed after a painstaking discussion to move the press conference to the Ministry of Health Conference Hall to allow the thirty Journalists to cover the conference.

Meanwhile, the Press Union of Liberia is urging all media institutions and Journalists to observe all Coronavirus protocols announced by health authorities.

The Union also wants Journalists to be careful when they attend press conferences or visit quarantine centers by observing the social distancing rules in their efforts to report to the people of Liberia.

The Press Union of Liberia is also admonishing Journalists to always used disinfectants after interviews or placing their recorders or equipment at press conferences while always keeping their hands to themselves.

